CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $34.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001777 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00105943 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00291288 BTC.

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,914,380 coins and its circulating supply is 159,914,380 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

