CUTcoin Trading Down 47.5% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 57.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $422.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002007 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00143258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00349969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,873,059 coins and its circulating supply is 159,873,059 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

