CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 536,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,999. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average is $161.87.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.