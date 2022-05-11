Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $69.29

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $69.29 or 0.00221452 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $60,732.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005552 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00342393 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.