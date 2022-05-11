Cypress Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,393 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,633,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.78. 2,965,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,976,887. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

