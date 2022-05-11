CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Financial Survey

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CytRx alerts:

This table compares CytRx and Jasper Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -0.68 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -94.39% -37.09%

Volatility and Risk

CytRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CytRx and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than CytRx.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.