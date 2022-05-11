D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

NYSE:DHI opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

