Danaher Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Danaher has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $240.77. 27,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,058. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $234.79 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.18 and its 200-day moving average is $290.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

