DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0293 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $269,510.27 and approximately $149.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002539 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002068 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

