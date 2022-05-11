Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. 1,887,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

