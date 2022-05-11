Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $592.73 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.30 or 0.00193086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $592.73 million and approximately $337.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00367750 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,719,296 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

