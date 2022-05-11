DCC’s (DCC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($89.38) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,205.29 ($88.83).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,056 ($74.66) on Wednesday. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,050 ($62.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,520 ($80.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,867.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,986.41. The stock has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

