DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 788,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after purchasing an additional 309,028 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 96,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

