Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $364.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.23 and a 200-day moving average of $376.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

