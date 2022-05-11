Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 453,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 115,572 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 275.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 825,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,569,319. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.