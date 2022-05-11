DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00218785 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003217 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $628.17 or 0.02099596 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

