DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,831,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

