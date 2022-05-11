Depth Token Price Tops $0.0001 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $36,953.72 and approximately $49,801.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

