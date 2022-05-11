Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $101.85 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $8.15 or 0.00026944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,258.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,209.85 or 0.07303364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00238810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00683877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.63 or 0.00534167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00068937 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,492,528 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

