Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLN. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.88) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.14) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.62) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,200 ($51.78) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,513.89 ($43.32).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,786 ($34.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,101.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,265.74. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,774 ($34.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($47.47). The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.10), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($25,753.17).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

