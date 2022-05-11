Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

GoodRx stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $23,049,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

