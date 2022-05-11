dForce Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. dForce has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce has traded down 53.3% against the dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.88 or 0.99885756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,036,981 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

