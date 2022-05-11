DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899,449 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.34% of DHI Group worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DHI Group by 418.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,470. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

