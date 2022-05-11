DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

DHT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 65,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $924.02 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DHT will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DHT by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DHT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

