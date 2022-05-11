DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DHHC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. DiamondHead has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

