DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.65 and last traded at 1.67, with a volume of 230136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.79.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 446.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,946 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,064,441 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the first quarter worth $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 234.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,125 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

