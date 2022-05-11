Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. 435,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,561. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.