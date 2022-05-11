DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. DISH Network has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in DISH Network by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DISH Network by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in DISH Network by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.