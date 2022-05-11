DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Down 12.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) fell 12.4% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.06. 176,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,042,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after purchasing an additional 524,295 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

