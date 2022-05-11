Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of DIV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.81. 72,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,955. The company has a market cap of C$344.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

