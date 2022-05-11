DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 10,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 665,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Get DocGo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.