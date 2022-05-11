Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.89.

TSE DBM opened at C$6.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$602.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.