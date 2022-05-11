Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million.
TSE DBM opened at C$6.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$602.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.
About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
