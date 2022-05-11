DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 101.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,067 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

