Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $49,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $128.31 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

