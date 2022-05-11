Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $130.68

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.68 and last traded at $131.40, with a volume of 998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

