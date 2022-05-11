Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 220.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.63.

CI stock opened at $260.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

