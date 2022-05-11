Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

