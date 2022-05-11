Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 111.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 27.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

STT stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

