Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

IYW opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

