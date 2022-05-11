Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $432.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.56 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.72 and its 200-day moving average is $582.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.74.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

