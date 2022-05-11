Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 88.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

