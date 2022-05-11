Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 150 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $208.37 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

