Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 192,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.02. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

