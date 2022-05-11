Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.