Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.