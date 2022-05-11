Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 14,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $13,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2,423.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 542,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 521,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

