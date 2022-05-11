Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.270-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 108,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,182. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after purchasing an additional 385,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

