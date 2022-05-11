Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 13.6% Following Insider Selling

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 140,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,937,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Specifically, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,528,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,709,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

