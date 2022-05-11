DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KTF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 74,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

