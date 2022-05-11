DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KTF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 74,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.58.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
