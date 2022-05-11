DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,445. The firm has a market cap of $484.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

