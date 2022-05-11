DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Shares of DXPE stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,445. The firm has a market cap of $484.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.